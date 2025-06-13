The Other Big Change on Offense for Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have two major shakeups in their offensive starters from the beginning of the 2024 season to now: quarterback Michael Penix Jr and center Ryan Neuzil.
Neuzil started just three games during the 2023 season. Then last year, because of an injury to starting center Drew Dalman, Neuzil was thrust into the starting spot Week 3 against the Chiefs. He went on to start the next eight games, including a 5-1 run from Week 4 through Week 9.
Neuzil played solidly as a starter. He had a 95% pass-block win rate per ESPN. He also gave up just one sack, per PFF.
Despite starting half of last season, it’s a little different for Neuzil this year going into camp as the No. 1.
“I mean, obviously it’s football. Got to keep at it. Got to keep working. Everyone’s just trying to get better, so just trying to improve on things from last year and grow on things and then just be a better player.” Neuzil said at mini-camp this week on his mentality as the starter.
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons chose not to re-sign Drew Dalman, who went on to get a 3-year, $42-million contract from the Chicago Bears. Neuzil signed a new contract in the offseason worth $3.2-million per season. Despite the discount, the Falcons and Neuzil are confident in what they’ve seen of him as a starter.
"It definitely was very beneficial,” Neuzil said of his previous experience with the Falcons. “The year before getting three starts, kind of a slow drip to it, and then last year getting eight in a row, it really helped. Obviously, knowing game speed, game tempo, game everything. It was good getting all of that ready, and then going into this year."
One notable area that Neuzil will need to improve is penalties. In just eight starts, he is credited with seven penalties, per PFF, which is ranked 55th out of 64 eligible centers. In comparison, Dalman had just three penalties in nine starts.
While Neuzil started eight games last year, he didn't start the final three when Michael Penix Jr. was under center. They're getting those valuable reps together in camp ahead of the 2025 season.
"Everyone does something just a little bit different, centers included," Neuzil said. "So building the chemistry always helps."
The Falcons made a seamless transition from Dalman to Neuzil last season on the fly. There’s no reason to think the results will be any different now that Neuzil has an entire offseason to prepare as Atlanta’s No. 1 center.