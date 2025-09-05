Pair of Falcons To Be Sidelined for Sunday's Matchup with Buccaneers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons will enter the weekend with a better understanding of where they stand health-wise after Friday has come and gone. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that a pair of players will be sidelined for Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Safety DeMarrco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jack Nelson (calf), who have both been sidelined with their respective injuries for the entirety of game week, will not suit up on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.
The third-year safety is expected to be a rotational piece for the secondary behind rookie Xavier Watts and involved in special teams this fall.
In Hellams’ place, Jordan Fuller will step in. The veteran safety was a surprise roster cut last week, but he was quickly re-added to the active roster after some movement in the 53-man roster. The former Los Angeles Ram was signed this spring and was widely expected to be the starter next to Jessie Bates before Watts and Hellams usurped him on the depth chart.
In four years in LA, Fuller started 48 games, where he recorded 279 tackles, 17 pass defenses, seven interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He had extensive experience playing under Morris, the then-defensive coordinator for the Rams.
Nelson, a depth piece along the offensive line after being drafted in the seventh round of last spring’s draft, was not previously expected to be a weekly contributor to the Falcons this season. After struggling early, the rookie slowly found his footing and reached the team’s active roster over a few other veterans.
As a depth player, there was a decent chance he would not have been included in the team’s gameday 48-man roster. Newly acquired right tackle Michael Jerrell will likely serve as the team’s primary backup player behind starter Elijah Wilkinson.
Remaining on the injury report as a limited participant is wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder). The second-year Falcon missed all of training camp with the same shoulder injury. Mooney told reporters on Thursday that he could be considered a “game-time decision.”
Cornerback Clark Phillips III (rib) was a full participant after spending the last two days as a limited participant. He had been sidelined for the last several weeks, working to return from the injury he picked up during camp.
Friday’s full injury report is as follows:
Full participation
- #22 CB Clark Phillips III (rib)
Limited participation
- #1 WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder)
- #70 T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting player)
Did not participate
- #23 S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)
- #69 OL Jack Nelson (calf)
- #56 EDGE Leonard Floyd (not injury related – resting player)
- #90 DL David Onyemata (not injury related – resting player)