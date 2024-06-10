PFF Reveals Falcons No. 1 Reason for Optimism in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons will enter the 2024 season with more hype than they have in a long time. It's not really a secret as to why.
The Falcons have two new quarterbacks -- Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. -- who are giving the team hope for its immediate and long-term future.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman agreed that Cousins and Penix are reasons there's hope in Atlanta. On a list that included all 32 NFL teams, Wasserman named the quarterbacks the top reason for optimism with the Falcons.
"The Falcons ranked dead last in the league in passing grade last season. Otherwise, they had a good team.," Wasserman wrote. "They improved their defense with the addition of Jessie Bates III last season, and they boasted potentially elite offensive playmakers in Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. They just needed a quarterback.
"Atlanta acquired two this offseason. High-priced free agent Kirk Cousins ranked seventh in the NFL in passing grade (85.1) last year, and his recovery and continued health will be paramount to the team's success. The Falcons have a top-three offensive line that should be able to support him.
"The team also drafted Michael Penix Jr. to be a long-term solution at quarterback. The leader of the national runner-up Washington Huskies led the FBS in passing yards last season while posting an elite 90.5 passing grade."
Cousins and Penix have also looked great in offseason workouts. Cousins has kept his teammates, particularly on offense, relaxed with his "dad jokes" while Penix has been learning taking reps behind the 12-year veteran.
Cousins' injury recovery is reason for the Falcons to be optimistic as well. The quarterback originally planned not to take snaps on the field until the end of July, but he's already been doing that this spring.
Cousins posted a 4-4 record while averaging 7.5 yards per pass with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in eight games during 2023 before tearing his Achilles tendon. In 2022, Cousins made the Pro Bowl with 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.
Penix was a polarizing selection at No. 8 overall, but a lot of pundits are optimistic that he will develop into a franchise quarterback. He threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions as a senior at Washington.