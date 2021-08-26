Falcons LISTEN: Which Defender Is Biggest Surprise?

Locked On Falcons: Biggest Surprise of Falcons Training Camp, Plus Way-Too-Early Week 4 Preview with Locked On

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is not a household name. Not even in Atlanta.

However, his training camp efforts this summer have shown why Falcons fans need to know exactly who he is.

Tuioti-Mariner has been with the Falcons organization since he signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2018, but he has not showed up very often.

He spent all of his rookie year on the practice squad and spent 2019 bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2020, Tuioti-Mariner played in all 16 games for the Falcons, and he's expected to take an even bigger leap in 2021.

The Falcons currently list Tuioti-Mariner as the starting outside linebacker in the depth chart on its website.

Tuioti-Mariner is a great example of a player who comes in with a shot and he makes the most out of it. Four years later, he's gone from training camp body to starting linebacker. At that point, the sky is the limit.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down how Tuioti-Mariner has shown steady progress and growth every year, including this summer.

He is also ready to discuss expectations for the Falcons' upcoming Week 4 opponent entering the season.

Who has made significant improvements to their offensive game this offseason?

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

