Falcons Podcast: Way Too Early Week 1 Eagles Preview

Locked On Falcons: Look at the Falcons' Swing Tackle Competition Plus a Way Too Early Week 1 Preview With Locked On Eagles

We are officially one month away from the Atlanta Falcons kicking off their 2021 season. The opens by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Eagles and Falcons both failed to reach expectations and regressed in 2020. As a result, they fired their head coaches and replaced them with first-timers, Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia and Arthur Smith in Atlanta.

Only one team, however, will win its debut for the new coach.

For Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, he's slated to start his first season opener and begin his first full season as the starting quarterback. There are, however, persistent rumors that the Eagles are pondering other options at the position, including Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

No matter who is starting under center for Philadelphia, this is a winnable game for Atlanta at home and it needs to capitalize in the first game of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites "Locked On Eagles" host Gino Cammilleri to take an early look at the Eagles, the upcoming Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 opponent in the regular season.

Aaron also discusses the ongoing competition for the team's vacant swing tackle role and whether journeyman training camp surprise Willie Beavers or rookie third-round pick Jalen Mayfield should win the job.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

