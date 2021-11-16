LISTEN: Silver Lining in Falcons' Blowout Loss to Cowboys?

There really isn't a whole lot of good to say when your team loses 43-3. The Atlanta Falcons sucked, but there might have been one small positive takeaway in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts caught four passes for 60 yards, his fifth game reaching that total this season.

Getting Pitts involved is the key to the offense, and on the first two offensive drives saw Matt Ryan finding Pitts for massive gains. He opens up the offense and he's being used as the middle-of-the-field target that he was in college, displaying why the Falcons took him with the fourth overall pick.

Unfortunately, Pitts can't do it all by himself and other skill players have to step up. Usually that complementary offensive threat is Cordarrelle Patterson, but the Cowboys were able to neutralize him. He caught only one pass for 14 yards and ran four times for 24 yards before leaving the game with an ankle sprain.

If the Falcons can get another receiver involved next to Pitts, they can pick up some wins in the second half of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' embarrassing 43-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 10.

He breaks down their first-half struggles, and hands out grades for the offense, defense, and special teams, trying to find some positives from a game with very few.

Then, he looks at the direction of the team not only for the short week against the New England Patriots but also looks at the "big picture" direction for the team.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.