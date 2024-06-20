Report: Atlanta Falcons Sign Second UFL Player in Ex-New Orleans Saints DL
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly added another United Football League standout to their trenches.
Atlanta agreed to terms on a contract with defensive tackle Prince Emili on Wednesday afternoon, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
Emili, who stands 6-2, 310-pounds, starred for the San Antonio Brahmas, who lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship on Sunday. Across nine regular season games, Emili recorded 23 tackles and three sacks in the middle of San Antonio's defense.
Then during two postseason affairs, Emili logged two sacks - both against the St. Louis Battlehawks to clinch a spot in the championship game - and seven stops.
The 25-year-old Emili went undrafted out of the University of Pennsylvania in 2022 and signed a post-draft deal with the Buffalo Bills. He spent the summer with the Bills and was on their practice squad for one month in the regular season, during which he was promoted twice to the active roster.
In his two NFL appearances, Emili made three total tackles. The Bills released Emili on Oct. 4, 2022.
Over one month later, Emili signed with the New Orleans Saints, joining the team's practice squad. He remained with the organization until being waived after the preseason ended in 2023.
Out of the NFL during the 2023 season, the New York City native signed with the Brahmas on Dec. 20, creating a winter of preparation for a spring and summer so strong it created another opportunity at the sport's highest level.
Now, Emili turns his sights to Atlanta, where he joins former Battlehawks offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith as UFL standouts-turned-Falcons signees. The duo will get the next month to recover before reporting for training camp July 24 in Flowery Branch.