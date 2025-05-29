Raheem Morris Details Evolution of Michael Penix Jr. 'Finding His Voice' as a Leader
While the Atlanta Falcons are happy to embrace a young quarterback, the leadership void still needs to be filled. Michael Penix Jr. enters the 2025 season as the unquestioned starter, but it’s understandable that he’s still finding his way as a leader.
The physical upgrade over last year’s starter, Kirk Cousins, goes without saying, but matching his experience simply takes time.
Head coach Raheem Morris is charged with the development of Penix and is familiar with the evolution of leaders, having seen two of the best in Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford.
"He's finding his voice,” Morris said before OTAs on Tuesday. “As you know, when you take over that quarterback spot, there's a certain humility about playing the position, and then it becomes a certain confidence about playing the position. It eventually turns into a little bit of almost an arrogance about playing the position where it becomes non-negotiable.
“We're not there yet. I don't think we will be for a little bit, but I think he's at the mode of where he's starting to get the confidence to be able to figure out how to get to that moment and those points on really those quarterbacks who you know just got a little something different."
Morris has certainly been around the NFL for long enough to know what he wants out of his signal caller; that means he's unapologetic about wanting his guy to prove to the group that the swagger displayed is indeed well-founded.
Without any doubt, Penix proved with the Washington Huskies that he can command a room and boss the huddle, so the ongoing process is about harnessing what is inherently there.
Morris believes that Penix is going to show a side of himself, character traits that will be completely heartfelt and genuine as they move through the refinement process.
"I think everybody's a little different, you know, how you coach that confidence up because it has to be authentic," Morris insisted. "It has to be authentic to them, their character, who they are, how they go about their business, how they do it.
“He leads a little bit differently, probably than a lot of people. He's got to find his healthy rhythm in how you coach it up and how you really encourage it. A lot of times you want people to talk. The more opportunities you give them, the better he'll get at it, and that's what I'm looking forward to doing."
Navigating the NFL landscape is never easy for any young player, especially for a quarterback who's just taking over the reins on a full-time basis.
What's emerging early is that there's a clear willingness to grow and learn on the part of Penix. After all, only then will a more youthful voice like Penix resonate in the huddle with a veteran group of players.
On that particular front, Morris is buying into what he's seeing early from Penix.
"I think I just like to watch him," Morris admitted. "How he's been searching for the knowledge, the system, putting it all together, being able to go out there and formulate how he's going to run this program, what he needs to do, how he's going to continue to get better.
“I think him having a thought process of what it's going to look like for him in the next three weeks of OTA days and then the next five weeks after that when we take our break, coming back to training camp, I think doing it for the first time as a starter for him is still a big learning curve. But I definitely like his approach."
Penix has already shown the quick feet and big arm that made him a top-10 pick in last year’s NFL Draft. Now, this offseason, he’s showing the nuances it takes to be a successful quarterback beyond throwing the 100 mph fastball.