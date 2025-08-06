Raheem Morris Speaks out on Free Agent Addition Divine Deablo
The Atlanta Falcons weren't able to add much in NFL free agency because of their salary cap restrictions. But Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot may have found a diamond in the rough with veteran linebacker Divine Deablo.
That's what Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris appeared to suggest while telling the media everything Deablo has added to the team's defense during training camp.
"He is absolutely an avatar. That's a great way of describing him. [Jeff Ulbrich] describes him as that guy outside the car dealerships that's really long and just blows," Morris told reporters Wednesday. "He has significant range. He plays with great length.
Morris argued that range and length makes Deablo an asset in pass coverage and on blitzes.
"He moves easily. He is an elite mover. No shock there, obviously coming from the safety background. But putting him up in the box, being able to do some of those things, where he has shown me some things as his ability to pressure the passer," Morris added. "Whether you are talking one-on-ones with the back or being able to get on and off backs from linemen. Those are some of the things that have really shown up in our practices.
"He's been really impressive in what he's been able to do, both in the run game and in coverage."
The Falcons signed Deablo to a two-year, $14 million contract in March. The linebacker played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas drafted Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He started every game in which he played beginning in his second season. Deablo made 29 starts from 2023-24.
The 2023 campaign, where he posted 106 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss and two quarterback hits, was his best statistical season. He also had a sack and two pass defenses.
Last season, Deablo registered 63 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and one sack with two pass defenses in 14 contests.
The Falcons have yet to officially update their depth chart. But Deablo is expected to start in a linebacker corps that could feature three new starters. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd also signed with the Falcons in free agency this past offseason.
On the opposite edge, Atlanta could start either first-round rookie Jalon Walker or James Pearce Jr.
Morris doesn't typically play veterans during the preseason, so Falcons fans might have to wait for the regular season to see Deablo. But Morris told reporters Wednesday that Walker will play when the team hosts the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday night.