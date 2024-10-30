Raiders Owner Breaks Silence on Potential Falcons Target Maxx Crosby
The Atlanta Falcons are searching for answers in the pass rush department, and the Las Vegas Raiders owner, Mark Davis, spoke out on defensive end Maxx Crosby’s availability.
"We are not trading Maxx Crosby before or after the trade deadline,” Davis said in an email to ESPN.
Additionally, Raiders' new minority owner and former NFL great Richard Seymour discussed trading away one of the NFL’s best pass rushers and why it would be improbable on many levels.
"If I'm the Lions, I want to come get Maxx Crosby too. Why wouldn't they? He's the heartbeat of our team. But that would be Mark Davis' decision, and I don't see him making that decision to trade away Maxx Crosby." Seymour said.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
The former Eastern Michigan University standout has also stated numerous times that he wishes to remain a Raider for the rest of his career, and his tune has not changed recently.
“I'm sitting here innocently and just doing what I do, and I feel like I got to like address it with my teammates," he said on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast. "I'm like, 'I'm not trying to leave.”
He continued, saying he understands the NFL is a business, but he is a Raider through and through.
"I don't have 100 percent control and all that, but I want to be here. I want to be Silver and Black. I'll say it loud and f---ing clear: I want to be a Raider. I've said that over and over and over again."
Crosby is having a stellar season with seven sacks and 26 total quarterback pressures in 2024.
However, it seems as if ‘Mad Max’ will remain a member of the Silver and Black for the remainder of the season.
It seems the Falcons will have to look elsewhere to address their pass rush woes.