Raiders Minority Owner Gives Thoughts on Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders were the subject of a big-time trade for weeks when it had been reported at the start of this month that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wanted out.
Now there's already more trade rumors surfacing as fans have begun spectating a potential Maxx Crosby trade, particularly to the Detroit Lions, who are down a Pro-Bowl edge rusher of their own, Aidan Hutchinson.
According to everyone who has been with the Raiders organization or is currently in the building, it doesn't seem such a deal will be made.
New Raiders minority owner Richard Seymour was one of the latest to comment on the matter when NFL insider Adam Schefter asked him about it on "The Adam Schefter Podcast."
"I'll just say this," Seymour said, "I mean, if I'm the Lions, I want to come and get Maxx Crosby too. I mean, why wouldn't they? Right? I mean, I think he's the heartbeat of our team, but obviously, that would be Mark Davis' decision, and I don't see him making that decision to trade away Maxx Crosby. I think he's a tremendous player, and he bleeds Silver and Black."
Seymour isn't completely ruling a trade, having been traded, himself, when he thought his role was secure.
"I said that back in 2009 to where I had several Pro Bowls, and then, boom, I'm in Oakland," Seymour said. "But it all worked out. So, you never say never, we know what can happen in this business, but I don't see that happening."
Seymour spent the first part of his Hall-of-Fame career with the New England Patriots before he was traded (as aforementioned) to the Oakland Raiders.
