Falcons Urged to Pursue Former Controversial Cowboys Pass Rusher
As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. With that in mind, it may be time for the Atlanta Falcons to make a very drastic move to energize their pass rush.
The Falcons defense managed to record a sack in Week 11. But there still wasn't nearly enough pressure on Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the 38-6 loss.
After Sunday's games, the Falcons defense sits fourth-to-last in pressure rate. They are also still last in sacks.
The NFL trade deadline past weeks ago, so acquiring a player that's helping another team's pass rush is not on the table. If the Falcons add an edge rusher, it has to be someone other teams have overlooked or a veteran still available because of risk.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department elected the latter Monday. On Nov. 18, the BR team argued the Falcons should schedule a workout with former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick Randy Gregory.
"An extremely underwhelming pass rush remains the biggest potential obstacle between the Falcons and a deep playoff run. Atlanta should examine all options for improving it. Last week, we suggested taking a look at free agent Shaq Lawson. The Falcons might as well kick the tires on Randy Gregory too," wrote the Bleacher Report team.
"The Falcons owe it to themselves to see if he can help in 2024."
On one hand, Gregory wouldn't be much of a risk. He's likely to cost the league veteran minimum and would probably agree to a 1-year deal.
But Gregory has been an issue for teams since the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine when he tested positive for marijuana. That caused him to drop out of the first round and all the way to the Cowboys at No. 60 overall.
During a seven-year stint in Dallas, Gregory continued to fail multiple drug tests. He served an entire season suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy twice in 2017 and 2019.
Gregory hasn't been a problem with the league's substance abuse policy since 2019. However, the NFL suspended him one game for initiating a post-game fight in Dec. 2022. The suspension was then reduced to a fine.
This past offseason, Gregory signed a 1-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he failed to show up to OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The Buccaneers released him on Aug. 18.
The Falcons should seriously question whether they want to have a player with Gregory's type of character in their locker room. It's very possible he could do more harm to the team chemistry than help on the field.
Having said that, the Falcons are struggling so badly at pressuring quarterbacks at least "kicking the tires" on Gregory makes sense. He was part of the San Francisco 49ers defensive line last season, which was a big reason why the 49ers were in the Super Bowl.
In 12 regular season games with San Francisco during 2023, Gregory had 2.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 8 quarterback hits.
Through 11 games this season, no Falcons defender has more than 2.5 sacks. Only defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and linebacker Kaden Elliss have more than 8 quarterback hits (both have 9).
On the other side of the coin, the Broncos went on a winning streak as soon as they traded Gregory to the 49ers last season. And Gregory's latest misdeeds with the Buccaneers should be a significant red flag.