Falcons 'Could' Move Former Defensive Starter at NFL Trade Deadline
Playing time has been scarce for Atlanta Falcons fourth-year safety Richie Grant this season. The Falcons added All-Pro safety Justin Simmons in August, and as a result, Grant has played just 19 defensive snaps in seven games.
This week, ESPN's Marc Raimondi argued that fact makes Grant the most likely potential trade candidate for the Falcons before the NFL trade deadline passes on Nov. 5.
"Coach Raheem Morris has discussed the desire to get Grant, a 2021 second-round pick, on the field at the same time with Bates and Simmons, which Atlanta has done sparingly," Raimondi wrote. "The Falcons likely won't move him because they could use that depth at safety, but if they were so inclined, he would provide value as a potential starter elsewhere."
Raimondi and other ESPN analysts named one trade candidate for all 32 NFL teams this week. In all likelihood, any team competing for a playoff spot probably won't trade away any players before Nov. 5. Instead, they can move draft picks and retain their depth to make a run this year.
Having said that, moving on from Grant makes a lot of sense for the Falcons.
As a former second-round pick, Grant is in the final year of his rookie contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
Moving Grant now could give the Falcons an additional pick in the 2025 class. The organization could use that, as the Falcons only currently have three selections for 2025.
Or, perhaps general manager Terry Fontenot could package Grant in a deal to land an edge rusher. Draft picks are likely to be involved in such a trade too, but maybe the Falcons could give up less future draft capital if they make Grant part of the deal.
This season, Grant has posted 4 combined tackles with 1 pass defense. But again, he's barely played on defense and lined up for 151 snaps on special teams.
Two years ago, Grant lined up for every Falcons defensive snaps and posted 123 combined tackles, 7 pass defenses and 2 interceptions. Last year, he also had 100-plus tackles in 17 games.
His experience as a 32-game starter could bring something valuable back to Atlanta if the Falcons made him available on the trade market. Grant would be useful to any contender searching for an additional safety also capable of playing on special teams.