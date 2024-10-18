Two Top Seahawks CBs Still Sidelined at Seattle Practice
The Seattle Seahawks will have second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon on the field versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. But who will start opposite Witherspoon is not clear.
Both cornerback Riq Woolen and Tre Brown remained sidelined at Seahawks practice Thursday. Both players also weren't on the field Wednesday.
Witherspoon leads Seahawks cornerbacks in defensive snaps this season. He is also third on the team in the category.
Woolen and Brown, though, are second and third, respectively, among Seahawks cornerbacks in defensive snaps this season. If neither can play Sunday, then Cody Bryant will probably start opposite Witherspoon.
Woolen was sensational as a rookie during the 2022 season. He was tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions and posted 16 pass defenses during his first NFL season. Woolen made the Pro Bowl team and finished third in Rookie Defensive of the Year voting that year.
Last season, he had 11 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.
Brown, who is in his fourth NFL season, has been a spot starter in his career. He started seven of 15 contests in 2023, posting 6 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.
This season, Brown has started three of six games. Woolen has started all the NFL games in which he's played except one last year. But he missed last week with an ankle injury.
In addition to the two cornerbacks, tackle Stone Forsythe and wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn't practice Thursday. Rookie defensive tackle Bryon Murphy II and free safety Jerrick Reed II were limited in practice.
However, it appears Murphy is fully preparing to play. He put the Falcons on notice, telling reporters that Atlanta "will feel me Sunday."
Guard Anthony Bradford, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., center Connor Williams, linebacker Boye Mafe, defensive end Leonard Williams and free safety Julian Love are also all on the Seahawks injury report. But all six of those players fully practiced Thursday.