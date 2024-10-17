Seahawks Rookie DT Puts Atlanta Falcons on Notice
The Atlanta Falcons hope their pass rush awakens in Week 7 versus the Seattle Seahawks. But on the other side of the ball, one Seahawks defender sounds very awake and motivated to dominant Sunday.
In front of reporters Thursday, Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II addressed the pre-draft rumors that the Falcons were potentially interested in drafting him at No. 8 overall. Instead of taking any defensive player, Atlanta selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Meanwhile, Murphy fell to the Seahawks at No. 16 overall.
Murphy apparently remembers the Falcons passing on him during the first round.
"That's a big loss for them," Murphy told reporters, via The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Ball. "They will feel me Sunday."
Murphy missed the past three weeks because of a hamstring injury. With him in the lineup this season, the Seahawks are 3-0.
Bell reported that Murphy returned to the practice field Monday. The Seahawks began practicing for the Falcons earlier than usually because they played in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.
On Seattle's official injury report, Murphy was listed as limited in practice Wednesday. But it sure sounds like the defensive tackle is preparing to play versus the Falcons.
In three games this season, Murphy has recorded 6 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss with 1 quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks. He owns a 56.5 overall player grade from Pro Football Focus.
After Week 2, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler picked Murphy as the rookie who had impressed him the most through two games. At that time, Fowler also hyped Murphy as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Only one rookie has ever won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award -- Lawrence Taylor in 1982.
As Murphy prepares to prove the Falcons made a mistake not drafting him, Atlanta is hoping to get its own pass rush going in Week 7. The Falcons are last in the league with 5 sacks.
Veterans Grady Jarrett and Matthew Judon lead the team with 1.5 sacks each.