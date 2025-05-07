First-Round Rookie to Wear Historic Falcons Jersey Number
The much-anticipated jersey numbers for the 2025 Atlanta Falcons rookie draft picks have arrived.
The Falcons released the jersey numbers for their five 2025 draft selections on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday afternoon.
The team's two first-round picks -- linebacker Jalon Walker and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. -- will wear Nos. 11 and 27, respectively.
The two safeties the Falcons added in the middle rounds of the draft -- Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. -- will don Nos. 31 and 33, respectively.
Finally, seven-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson will wear No. 69.
The Falcons have several undrafted free agent rookies who could also make an impact on the team's 2025 season. The team released on its official website what numbers those undrafted rookies will wear.
Walker donning No. 11 will likely ignite the biggest jersey number discussion among the Falcons rookies. From 2011-20, All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones wore No. 11 for Atlanta.
The number could very well be retired one day. But it hasn't been since the organization traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans in June 2021.
During the 2023 season, quarterback Logan Woodside wore No. 11 for the Falcons. Then last season, quarterback Emory Jones had the number.
Those two signal-callers, though, only dressed for one game with the number. It's a safe bet that as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Walker is going to have a lot more playing time (barring injury).
Safety Richie Grant was the last Falcons player to use No. 27. Linebacker Robert McClain and safety Damontae Kazee once wore No. 27 for Atlanta as well.
The Falcons didn't use Nos. 33 and 69 during the regular season last year. But former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons wore No. 31 in 2024.
Simmons played just one season for Atlanta. The team didn't bring him back in NFL free agency this offseason.