Seahawks Star RB Late Addition to Week 7 Injury List: Report
The Atlanta Falcons won't face Seattle right tackle Stone Forsythe or the best of the Seahawks cornerback depth Sunday. But it's possible Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be limited as well.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks added Walker to their injury report for Week 7. Walker is questionable to play because of an illness.
Walker has already missed two games this season, but he dressed for each of the past three contests. In Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers, he ran for 32 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 carries. Walker also had 8 receptions for 37 yards.
He hasn't rushed for 100 yards in a game since Week 1. But if Walker has to miss Sunday's game or is limited in any fashion, that will be a significant loss for Seattle.
Walker rushed for 1,050 yards as a rookie in the 2022 season. He followed up that campaign with 905 yards on the ground last year.
In his four games this season, Walker is averaging the same amount of yards per carry he did as a rookie (4.6). He's also already scored 5 touchdowns.
Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh will be needed for bigger roles if Walker isn't able to go in Week 7. However, players that are listed as questionable do typically play and often times with no limitations.
It's not clear what type of illness Walker is dealing with ahead of kickoff. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came to their own conclusions, implying that Walker came down with an illness because he was celebrating his birthday.
The running back will turn 24 on the day of the game.
Charbonnet and McIntosh have averaged 3.8 and 3.7 yards per carry, respectively, this season. Charbonnet has gained 187 yards with 3 touchdowns on the ground. He started in Weeks 2 and 3 when Walker was sidelined.
McIntosh has posted his 3.7 yards per rush average with limited attempts. He's gained 11 yards on 3 carries. McIntosh has also caught 4 passes for 36 yards.
Charbonnet has registered 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.