Seattle Seahawks Social Media Trolls Falcons after Convincing Win
The Atlanta Falcons had some fun with running back Bijan Robinson's growing acting career last week. But after Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks were the only ones laughing.
On October 16, the Falcons social media team posted a photo of Robinson leading a boat. The still picture was from his cameo on the Netflix's show,The Outer Banks. The Falcons social team also included the caption, "otw to face the Seahawks."
After the Seahawks defeated the Falcons 34-14 in Week 7, the team's social media team quote tweeted that X post from the Falcons with the exact same photo. But Seattle's photo replaced the men's heads in the picture with the faces of four Seahawks players.
They also rewrote the caption as, "otw to beat the Falcons." In the tweet, the Seahawks wrote, "mission accomplished" as well.
The Seahawks didn't leave much room for a rebuttal with the way the game went. Seattle led the entire game after the first possession, and for most of the second half, the Falcons trailed by at least 10 points.
If there was any flaw in Seattle's social media trolling post, it was that the Falcons didn't lose because of Robinson. He had a game-high 103 rushing yards with a touchdown. Robinson also had 40 receiving yards on 3 receptions.
If anything, he didn't touch the ball enough. The Falcons didn't call a single run on five plays during their opening drive. The possession ended in a punt without Robinson recording a touch.
The Seahawks were missing two of their top three cornerbacks because of injuries. But still, with a back like Robinson, the Falcons should always game plan to make him a centric part of their offensive attack.
With the loss, the Falcons fell into second place of the NFC South. It's obviously still early in the regular season, but if the Seahawks and Falcons are tied for playoff seeding in January, then Seattle will own the tiebreaker.
As seen on X, the Seahawks own bragging rights too.