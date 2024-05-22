Source: Falcons Add to WR Room, Sign Ex Bowling Green Standout After Tryout
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' process of roster construction is year-round, according to general manager Terry Fontenot, and Atlanta continued adding to its receivers room Wednesday.
The Falcons signed rookie wideout Odieu Hiliare to a standard three-year UDFA contract with no signing bonus, his agency, Muck Sports, confirmed to SI’s AllFalcons.
After attending Atlanta's rookie minicamp from May 10-12, Hiliare received an additional tryout Tuesday, which he parlayed into his signing.
Hiliare, who stands 6-0, 185 pounds, was one of five team captains at Bowling Green State in 2023 and proved similarly stout on the gridiron, hauling in 45 receptions for 532 yards and four scores en route to third-team All-MAC honors.
His best game of the season was his last, as he posted 10 grabs for 152 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Hiliare, a native of Belle Glade, Fla., started his collegiate career at Alabama A&M, where he played for three seasons. In 2021, he notched 71 receptions for 918 yards and three touchdowns.
He transferred to Bowling Green State thereafter and had a strong first campaign, catching 58 passes for 747 yards and six touchdowns. He was named a second-team All-MAC honoree.
The Falcons added one receiver in the draft – former Illinois standout Casey Washington – and picked up several earlier this spring, headlined by Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore.
Third-year pro Drake London still leads Atlanta’s wideouts room, and tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson are expected to be central figures in the team’s aerial attack.
Still, opportunity exists for Hiliare – and he's already capitalized on those that have come his way.