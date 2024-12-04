Vikings Veteran CB Misses Wednesday Practice
If the Atlanta Falcons are going to end their 3-game losing streak on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins needs to get back on track. That's more likely to happen if the Vikings secondary is less than 100%.
That was the case for the Minnesota defense when it began preparing for the Falcons at practice Wednesday.
Starting Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore didn't practice. Additionally, depth safety Jay Ward wasn't on the field Wednesday. Gilmore sat out because of a hamstring injury while Ward dealt with an elbow issue.
Gilmore won the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award with the New England Patriots while leading the NFL with 6 interceptions and 20 pass defenses.
Since leaving the Patriots in 2021, Gilmore has played for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Vikings. But he's continued to be a reliable starter, especially this season for Minnesota. In 12 games, all of which Gilmore has started, he has posted 47 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 7 pass defenses and 1 interception.
Ward has played only 12 defensive snaps for the Vikings this season. But since entering the league with Minnesota in 2023, he has been a valuable special teams contributor.
He is fourth for the Vikings with 212 special teams snaps this season. Ward has posted 4 combined tackles and 1 quarterback hit in 11 contests.
Players who don't practice Wednesday often still dress on Sunday. It will be worth monitoring Gilmore's status, along with Ward's, throughout the week.
Defensive end Jonathan Bullard, linebackers Blake Cashman and Patrick Jones II, along with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel were limited in Wednesday's practice because of injuries.
Long snapper Andrew DePaola, tight end Josh Oliver and kicker Will Reichard were listed on the Minnesota injury report, but all three of those players fully practiced.