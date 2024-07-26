Surprise Shakeup in Falcons Secondary Gives Veterans Early Edge
The Atlanta Falcons hit the field for Day 1 of training camp at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga, and there are already two storylines making waves on the defensive side of the football. According to Falcons on SI's Daniel Flick, the players taking first reps at CB2 and the safety position beside Jessie Bates III are already turning some heads.
While Thursday was a heavy walkthrough day emphasizing formations, installation plays, and pre-snap movement, it is worth noting who gets the first initial reps for each position group. While A.J. Terrell is the undisputed CB1 for Atlanta, there is a battle for who lines up opposite Terrell.
Mike Hughes arises as the Falcons’ early CB2.
Last season, general manager Terry Fontenot signed Mike Hughes after spending one year with the Detroit Lions. The seven-year veteran appeared in 15 games with Atlanta while starting four. In those games, he generated zero interceptions with just one PBU. When opposing quarterbacks targeted him, they generated a 94.3 NFL passer rating.
While he had a relatively uneventful first year for the Falcons, it seems he is getting the first crack at the CB2 position over second-year talent Clark Phillips III. There is plenty of time in camp for this to change, but now, the veteran has the upper hand. Additionally, another player in the secondary is getting a shot at first-team reps before others, which may come as a surprise to some.
Richie Grant is Jessie Bates III's early running mate in the secondary.
The four-year veteran was also seen as the first safety rolled out onto the field besides Bates III. While safety DeMarcco Hellams was the one who saw the team’s last snaps at the strong safety position last season, new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake seemingly wants to see what the player in his contract year is about. Additionally, Grant is doing his best to make the most of the opportunity.
Last season, Grant participated in 945 snaps on defense. In those snaps, the former UCF Knight allowed an NFL Passer rating of 128.6 when he was targeted in coverage. Additionally, he was on the hook for allowing five touchdowns combined with allowing 14.8 yards per reception.
It will be interesting to see what the veteran can do in a new-look defense. The Falcons still have plenty of untapped potential in their former starter; it is possible their new defensive coordinator could unlock it.