What to Expect From Falcons At OTAs This Week

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are entering Phase 3 of the NFL offseason, which means organized team activities (OTAs) have arrived. The team reported for this period on Monday, and they will now be permitted to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills – a seemingly small, but important step.

Live contact, or even shoulder pads for that matter, are still several weeks away , but this new-look franchise under Kevin Stefanski can finally start to take shape over the next month. The nine practice periods between now and June 11th will provide this coaching staff with the foundational aspects of what will eventually be on display this summer during training camp.

As we enter this early evaluation period, Falcons OnSI has pieced together what we believe are the key things to follow during OTAs.

How Do the Rookies Adjust?

The Falcons got their first look at the six draftees earlier this month, but OTAs will bring some added pressure for these rookies.

Kevin Stefanski made it clear earlier this month that he is not opposed to playing first-year players : “In this day and age, we’re counting on rookies to play,” the Falcons’ head coach said. “There's no concern about putting a guy out there when they're ready. I think so much of this game is earning a role. If a rookie earns a role and week one, he's ready to go, then he'll be out there.”

While they may not be starters, cornerback Avieon Terrell and wide receiver Zachariah Branch will be expected to play significant roles right away. In time, Terrell could push Mike Hughes for the starting role outside, but could start the season as a rotational player or at nickel.

Branch, meanwhile, is a valuable asset as a returner and a gadget player on offense out of the slot who could develop into more as the season goes on. He will have to do some climbing before he supplants Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheaus, but he will have a role of some kind.

Other than those two, there is optimism around linebacker Kendal Daniels as a situational player on defense. Harold Perkins and Anterio Thompson could find their way onto the field on special teams.

Depth charts are nowhere near discussion, but this is the first glimpse at what these players could accomplish as rookies.

What’s the Latest On Michael Penix?

We all saw the Falcons' social media posts last week showing Penix taking snaps under center and completing passes. The quarterback is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in mid-November that cut his season short, but those clips were a positive sign that he could be further along than previously thought.

Back in February, Penix assured fans he would be ready to go by Week 1 of the regular season, and this suggests he could be back by this summer.

When he does return to full health, Penix and veteran newcomer Tua Tagovailoa will square off in a quarterback competition. It was previously believed that Tagovailoa would receive unencumbered snaps during this window, meaning he would have a marginal advantage heading into this summer. If Penix can participate fully and enter training camp on equal footing, this competition could have just gained some added intrigue.

How Does the Defensive Position Battles Shake Out?

The cornerback and linebacker rooms are crowded.

Avieon Terrell will add some instant intrigue, but he will have a tough time prying the starting job away from Mike Hughes. Those two will compete for the role, but it is more likely that Terrell starts in a rotational spot or in the nickel while Billy Bowman Jr. works his way back from his Achilles injury. If he adjusts well, then we could see him sooner.

Aside from those three (including A.J. Terrell Jr., the only entrenched starter), the Falcons have a lot of bodies. Clark Phillips III, Darnay Holmes, Mike Ford Jr., Cobee Bryant, C.J. Henderson, A.J. Woods, and Natrone Brooks will be fighting for their jobs.

Depending on how many cornerbacks the Falcons choose to carry, those seven players could be competing for just one or two spots on the roster.

At linebacker, the Falcons have Divine Deablo set – and not much else.

Christian Harris, JD Bertrand, and Troy Andersen (assuming he is healthy) are the veterans who could compete for the second spot vacated by Kaden Elliss this offseason. The Falcons also drafted Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., and they could also make a run at a role.

The Falcons have Malik Verdon and Channing Tindall, but those two are more likely to compete for special teams roles.

Overall, they have seven players fighting for four, maybe five, roster spots.

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