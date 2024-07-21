Is Clark Phillips III Ready to Become Falcons CB2?
It is hard to believe that the Atlanta Falcons will kick off their 2024 training camp this Wednesday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga. The team has many new faces, starting with new head coach Raheem Morris.
He brings a sound defensive mindset to Atlanta along with new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. With a team ranked 11th in total defense in 2023, they will undoubtedly be looking to crack the top 10 this year.
An important factor is the team’s secondary, which possesses two of the best players in the league in their respective positions. Safety Jessie Bates III is an All-Pro, and A.J. Terrell is in the top 15 at the cornerback position.
However, the secondary needs another player to step up this year and become a difference-maker, and Clark Phillips III, the team’s second-year player out of University of Utah has been presented with a prime opportunity.
The Falcons' fourth-round pick in 2023 was lights out.
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Terry Fontenot and company selected Phillips.
One of the drafts' better cornerbacks was quite the value pick for the Falcons at 113th overall. In his rookie season, he was equally as impressive. In 2023, Phillips III led the team with the lowest reception rate allowed at 51.7 percent, only allowing 15 receptions on 29 targets and only allowing two touchdowns.
More specifically, he allowed just four receptions on eight targets in man-to-man coverage, boasting the team’s best rate despite the low targets. Can he produce at the same level at a higher rate? Coach Morris believes he has the attitude and mindset to do so.
"The detail, the serious demeanor - he’s always smiling, but he’s dead serious at all times," Morris said. "You love the nature of the human; he’s just built for football, and you can just tell. I’m sure he goes to the grocery store thinking about football. He’s got a little bit of alien to him in that way. That’s what I love about that young man."
With training camp this week, the hope is that the 5-9 185-pound defensive back outperforms the veteran players, such as Antonio Hamilton, Kevin King, and Mike Hughes. All in all, training camp should be where Phillips III shines and cements his spot opposite Terrell.