Falcons Insider Weighs In on GM Terry Fontenot's Job Security
In his latest Atlanta Falcons mailbag, The Athletic's Josh Kendall suggested he received more questions on general manager Terry Fontenot's job security than any other subject. For that reason, Kendall opened his mailbag discussing whether Fontenot will enter the 2025 NFL season on the hot seat.
Kendall stopped short of answering yes to that question. But he strongly implied this fall will be critical for Fontenot's future with the Falcons.
"Team owner Arthur Blank hasn’t spoken publicly about Fontenot’s job status, but it’s logical to assume that even if he’s not happy with what he sees, he would be hesitant to make such a significant shakeup given that he’s 82 and doesn’t want to start over again in his most high-profile business venture," wrote Kendall.
"That patience can last only so long, though."
Kendall then referenced a quote from Fontenot this offseason where the GM called the offseason "critical" for "all of us."
It's easy to see why Falcons fans want more accountability from the team on its general manager. Fontenot was general manager when the Falcons decided to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract with $90 million guaranteed, to draft busts such as tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall along with other underperforming prospects such as Richie Grant, Jalen Mayfield and Ruke Orhorhoro and to trade for Matthew Judon.
Kendall, though, argued Fontenot has "his wins" too.
"The signings of Darnell Mooney and Kaden Elliss as free agents the last two years were good moves; Tyler Allgeier was a masterful fifth-round pick; Drew Dalman in the fourth round paid dividends; and Fontenot led the effort to pull the Falcons out of salary cap jail in the first two years of his tenure," wrote Kendall.
Ultimately, Fontenot's job security is tied to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. If the quarterback takes a significant step in his development this season, then the Falcons are likely to post their first winning record since 2017 this year.
That should be enough organizational progress to save Fontenot's job.
If Penix doesn't improve, though, and the Falcons struggle to win nine games, the question becomes if Arthur Blank's patience with Fontenot will be up.
Kendall seemed to argue it should be.