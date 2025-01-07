Ex-Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Floated as Candidate for NFL GM Opening
Since losing his job with the Atlanta Falcons, Thomas Dimitroff has become the president of football operations of a football analytics company. Could Dimitroff use the company's strategy as an NFL general manager?
Titan Insider's Terry McCormick argued the Tennessee Titans should consider the possibility. On Jan. 7, McCormick named Dimitroff one of five people that the Titans "should have on their" radars to hire as the organization's next general manager.
Through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), McCormick labeled ESPN's Louis Riddick, former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, Kansas City Chiefs director of college scouting Pat Sperduto and Los Angeles Rams front office executive Ray Farmer the other four general manager candidates that the Titans should consider.
Dimitroff served as Falcons general manager from 2008-2. It remains arguably the team's most successful era.
Before Dimitroff, the Falcons never had back-to-back winning seasons. They won nine games in Dimitroff's first two campaigns.
Although quarterback Matt Ryan had a much greater impact than Dimitroff in those back-to-back winning seasons in 2008 and 2009, Ryan was the first draft pick of the Dimitroff era.
With Ryan as the centerpiece of the franchise, the Falcons posted winning seasons from 2008-12. They hosted their first NFC championship game in Jan. 2013.
During that time, Mike Smith became the winningest head coach in team history.
The Falcons then experienced another brief era of success from 2015-17 under Dimitroff's second head coach Dan Quinn. The franchise made its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 campaign.
Most Falcons fans, though, remember the end of Dimitroff's tenure. In 2018, the team dealt with major offensive line issues in front of Ryan. In 2019, the Falcons went all in on fixing the offensive line but doubled down on injured defensive stars. During that time, the Falcons also handed out expensive contract extensions to Ryan and Julio Jones.
It all fell apart with an 0-5 start in 2020. The Falcons fired both Dimitroff and Quinn after going winless in the season's first five weeks.
Within the next two years, the Falcons traded both Jones and Ryan, arguably the two best players in franchise history.
For those reasons, Falcons fans are probably laughing at the possibility of Dimitroff becoming the Titans general manager.
Dimitroff has a good enough resume to be a candidate for an organization in complete disarray. The Titans would be wise, though, if they hire Dimitroff to get him some help with the NFL salary cap.