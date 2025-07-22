Former Falcons DB Joining Grady Jarrett With Bears: Report
There was a time when the Atlanta Falcons were adding a lot of former Chicago Bears players to their defense. The pendulum may now be swinging in the other direction.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Bears signed a pair of former NFC South players to their roster. One of them was ex-Falcons defensive back Tre Flowers.
Flowers played one season for the Falcons in 2023. He posted 21 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss and two pass defenses in 17 games. Flowers started three of those contests at cornerback.
He doesn't exactly fall in the same category as defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who had previously only been with the Falcons before signing in Chicago this past offseason. But Flowers and Jarrett are two former Atlanta players who will at least spend training camp together with the Bears.
The Falcons released Jarrett from their roster in March to save $16.25 million against the salary cap.
Flowers began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. After about three and a half seasons in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the defensive back off waivers.
Flowers was with the Bengals for the rest of 2021 and 2022. Following the 2023 season, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flowers didn't make the team out of 2024 training camp but stayed in Jacksonville on the team's practice squad.
The veteran defensive back appeared in three games for the Jaguars, once as a practice squad elevation and two others after getting signed to the active roster. Jacksonville released Flowers in October, and he finished the season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Flowers played in one game for the Colts before sustaining an injury, ending his season.
In 95 NFL games, Flowers has posted 22 pass defenses and four interceptions. He's also recorded 287 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss and five forced fumbles. Flowers has started 44 games in his NFL career.
The Falcons won't see Flowers or Jarrett with the Bears unless the two teams meet in the playoffs. The Falcons and Bears aren't scheduled to face each other during the 2025 preseason or regular season.