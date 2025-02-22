Tyler Allgeier Hungry for Atlanta Falcons Playoffs in Contract Year
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier might have to be content with merely complimenting his superstar backfield partner Bijan Robinson these days.
Even so, both Allgeier and Robinson have recently gone on record to insist that their partnership can pay off even more handsomely next season.
After all, Allgeier went for 644 yards at a 4.7 yard per carry average last year and scored three touchdowns - Falcons head coach Raheem Morris deploying the 24 year old in spot duty definitely bore some fruit.
Once next season is complete, there's a pretty strong likelihood that free agency might look very favorably upon Allgeier and his low mileage, especially if he continues to do the right things.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
In the meantime, Allgeier knows the importance of focusing on team goals before anything else; so you get the distinct vibe that with his rookie contract ticking out, the fourth-year runner just wants to win now.
"For me it's been three years in a row having that possible playoff push," Allgeier told reporter DJ Siddiqi in a one on one interview. "It was the last two years, but then this year I feel like we're always just in it. It's just that little final push. We were 7-10 my first two years, but now we finished 8-9.
“I think slowly we're getting there. I think it should be exciting. Just get the pieces that we already have and upgrade whatever we need. It really should be interesting and I'm grateful for a fruitful future."
Quite clearly the future of the franchise will now be put in the hands of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who the Falcons took with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The offense’s three-game run under his stewardship showed some promise averaging a healthy 32 points.
"For sure, the playoffs," Allgeier declared about the bigger goal. "Obviously, you want to go to the Super Bowl, but you gotta handle what's in front of you first. Going to the playoffs and then having that Super Bowl push, but the playoffs is for sure the first thing for me."
When the season was over, Allgeier’s grade from Pro Football Focus was eighth-highest among eligible running backs (Robinson was No. 2). The 2,100 yards rushing from Allgeier and Robinson combined points toward a backfield duo that could help carry an inexperienced quarterback.
In reality, if the Falcons are going to improve on their eight-win playoff near miss last year, the defense is going to have to take a big step forward.
Allgeier and Robinson will take care of their side of the ball.