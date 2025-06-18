Could Falcons Use Tyler Allgeier as Trade Bait Before 2025 NFL Season?
NFL pundits have mentioned Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier as a potential trade candidate throughout this offseason.
The rumors around Allgeier probably reached a peak before the NFL Draft. But they appear to be heating up again as analysts around the league see which teams could use more running back depth.
Allgeier is seemingly a trade candidate because the Falcons have Bijan Robinson at the top of their running back depth chart. In other words, Allgeier is expendable.
With franchise quarterbacks or potential franchise signal-callers being the lone exception, every player should have his trade price. If a team blows the Falcons away with an exceptional offer for Allgeier this offseason, then it makes sense for Atlanta to consider the move.
The fourth-year running back does have a 1,000-yard season on his career resume. Last season, he averaged 4.7 yards per rush, and he will be an unrestricted free agent next season. The Falcons are unlikely to re-sign him since they could find a cheaper and/or young option for depth behind Robinson.
So, there's reasons to suggest Allgeier could be on the move. But there's one obvious reason why he won't be.
The Falcons, very much, expect to compete in 2025, and contenders don't move on from quality players, even if they are backups.
If something happens to Robinson this fall, the Falcons are going to need Allgeier. He won't be able to completely make up for the loss of Robinson, especially if the starting running back is out for an extended period of time during 2025.
But Allgeier is a quality backup, which will be very useful to the second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the event Robinson is out.
Even if Robinson plays in all 17 games as he has in each of his first two seasons, Allgeier is still a key piece of Atlanta's offense. He had 732 yards from scrimmage in 2024.
As great as Robinson is, he can't play all the time, and behind Allgeier, the Falcons have very little proven running back depth.
Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson and Nathan Carter are the other running backs on Atlanta's offseason roster. Those four backs have gained a combined 38 yards in the NFL.
If the Falcons fall out of the playoff race by the NFL trade deadline, it's almost a guarantee Allgeier will be traded. If the Falcons can get a future asset for Allgeier, then it makes little sense to keep him and allow the back to leave in free agency.
But such a trade has little chance of happening as long as Atlanta is trying to win in 2025.