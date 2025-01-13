Falcons Named Among Top Landing Spots for 5-Time All-Pro
The Atlanta Falcons have a strong collection of young talent at the skilled positions on offense. But any offense could still use one of the best wide receivers of the past decade.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin suggested the Falcons are one of the top five potential trade destinations for Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
"The Falcons paid big bucks to Kirk Cousins last offseason, but they're set to offload his future salary cap hits after turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr., whose big left arm flashed enough down the stretch to warrant additional help going into 2025," Benjamin wrote. "Hill could be viewed as a blue-chip missing piece for a now-younger offensive core, and as a bonus, he was born and raised in the Georgia area."
The other four possible Hill suitors Benjamin named besides the Falcons were the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders.
Hill has been at the center of trade speculation since his postgame Week 18 comments on Jan. 5. The receiver spoke as if he had just played his final game with the Dolphins.
“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.
“I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”
Hours after the postgame interview, Hill tried to perform damage control, tweeting about his gratitude to the Dolphins and Miami.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier also tried to calm the waters around Hill on Jan. 7, telling reporters that Hill was simply being "emotional" after a disappointing season and had not requested a trade.
But clearly, that hasn't stopped pundits from suggesting Hill trades.
Benjamin wrote that the Dolphins "would require some financial gymnastics" to deal Hill because he just restructed his contract last offseason. The same gymnastics might be required from the Falcons.
According to Spotrac, the Falcons are projected to be about $3 million above the salary cap next season. They will have to release players just to get under the cap enough to sign free agents, let alone trade for Hill, who is set to have a $51.89 million payout in 2026.
Hill signed a 3-year, $90 million extension last offseason.
Like the Dolphins, the 30-year-old experienced a disappointing 2024 campaign. But Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. That was his fifth first-team All-Pro season.
Hill is on the wrong side of 30, so it's possible 2024 will prove to be the beginning of his decline. Whether or not the Falcons should consider adding Hill, if he becomes available, greatly depends on how much of his contract comes with him.
But Hill did battle injuries throughout this past season. A potential bounce back candidate, Hill could be a great acquisition for a team looking to contend in 2025.
In nine NFL seasons, Hill has posted 798 catches, 11,098 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. He had 81 catches, 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns during 2024.