'Athletic' CB Named Most Likely UFDA to Make Falcons Roster
The NFL Draft is the best opportunity for teams to add young players to improve their rosters. But it's not the only opportunity.
Undrafted free agency is another chance for teams to find prospects they like. Of all the undrafted free agents the Atlanta Falcons signed this offseason, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski named Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant as the most likely to make the team.
"Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant once looked like a lock as a future NFL draft pick. It didn't happen, though. Still, his aggressiveness and competitiveness are two excellent traits to help him make the Atlanta Falcons roster," wrote Sobleski.
Sobleski picked one undrafted free agent to make every team's roster in his latest article Friday. So, he had to select someone from the Falcons.
Sobleski also argued that Bryant has a shot at a roster spot for the Falcons because the team elected to target defensive backs who will play safety or nickel instead of outside cornerback in the draft.
Still, the team at Bleacher Report clearly likes how Bryant fits at the next level.
"Bryant projects as a mid-round pick with the potential to develop into a starter with proper refinement," wrote B/R scout Cory Giddings before the 2025 NFL Draft. "His ball skills and athletic upside give him a high ceiling, but he will need to improve his technique, transitions, and top-end speed to succeed at the next level."
Bryant was one of two undrafted cornerbacks the Falcons signed following the draft. In addition to Bryant, Atlanta also added Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning.
Bryant played well in four seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks, posting 128 combined tackles, including 11 for loss in 47 games. He also had 22 pass defenses and 13 interceptions.
During the 2024 season, Bryant registered 37 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss, seven pass defenses and four interceptions.
AJ Terrell Jr. and Mike Hughes are projected to start at outside cornerback for the Falcons in 2025. Dee Alford and fourth-round pick Billy Bowman Jr. are expected to compete for playing time in the slot.
Besides Bryant and Manning, the other cornerbacks on the Atlanta offseason roster include Kevin King, Clark Phillips II, MIke Ford Jr., Keith Taylor, Natrone Brooks and Lamar Jackson.