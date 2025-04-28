Falcons Announce 11 UDFA Signings: Here's 4 Standouts
The Atlanta Falcons have officially agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents, the team announced in a press release Monday.
Here’s the list of players the Falcons added after the 2025 NFL draft concluded Saturday night:
- Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
- Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
- Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
- Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State
- Dontae Manning, CB, Oregon
- Simeon Barrow, DL, Miami
- Nathan Carter, RB, Michigan State
- Nick Kubitz, LB, North Dakota State
- Quincy Skinner Jr., WR, Vanderbilt
- Malik Verdon, LB, Iowa State
- Jordan Williams, OL, Georgia Tech
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has referred to the 2025 undrafted free agency pool as the "eighth round" due to its depth -- Atlanta had more draftable players on its board this year than in prior drafts.
Nash, Bryant, Simon and Gray are the team's four premier signees.
The 6'2 1/2", 203-pound Nash won the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading the FBS with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. After starting his college career as a quarterback, Nash transitioned to receiver late in the 2021 season, and after three years of focusing on playing receiver, he turned into a consensus All-American.
Bryant, who stands 6’0”, 180 pounds, fell out of the draft due to his slender frame and lack of elite long speed -- he timed a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. But he’s a three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection who finished his four-year Kansas career with 13 interceptions and 22 pass breakups.
Simon turns 25 in November and is underweight for a tight end at 239 pounds, but at 6'4" and with 33 7/8-inch arms, Simon is tall, long and athletic. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he led South Carolina with 40 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.
Gray is already 25 years old, but he started a program-record 56 games and has extensive experience at both left tackle and left guard. He's versatile, athletic and was a team captain in 2024 at Oregon State.
The Falcons’ rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 9-11 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia.