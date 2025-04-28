Falcon Report

Falcons Announce 11 UDFA Signings: Here's 4 Standouts

The Atlanta Falcons signed a quality pool of players after the 2025 NFL draft, headlined by Nick Nash, Cobee Bryant, Joshua Simon and Joshua Gray.

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with former Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant in undrafted free agency.
The Atlanta Falcons have officially agreed to terms with 11 undrafted free agents, the team announced in a press release Monday.

Here’s the list of players the Falcons added after the 2025 NFL draft concluded Saturday night:

  • Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
  • Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
  • Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
  • Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State
  • Dontae Manning, CB, Oregon
  • Simeon Barrow, DL, Miami
  • Nathan Carter, RB, Michigan State
  • Nick Kubitz, LB, North Dakota State
  • Quincy Skinner Jr., WR, Vanderbilt
  • Malik Verdon, LB, Iowa State
  • Jordan Williams, OL, Georgia Tech

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has referred to the 2025 undrafted free agency pool as the "eighth round" due to its depth -- Atlanta had more draftable players on its board this year than in prior drafts.

Nash, Bryant, Simon and Gray are the team's four premier signees.

The 6'2 1/2", 203-pound Nash won the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading the FBS with 104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. After starting his college career as a quarterback, Nash transitioned to receiver late in the 2021 season, and after three years of focusing on playing receiver, he turned into a consensus All-American.

Bryant, who stands 6’0”, 180 pounds, fell out of the draft due to his slender frame and lack of elite long speed -- he timed a 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. But he’s a three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection who finished his four-year Kansas career with 13 interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

Simon turns 25 in November and is underweight for a tight end at 239 pounds, but at 6'4" and with 33 7/8-inch arms, Simon is tall, long and athletic. He ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he led South Carolina with 40 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.

Gray is already 25 years old, but he started a program-record 56 games and has extensive experience at both left tackle and left guard. He's versatile, athletic and was a team captain in 2024 at Oregon State.

The Falcons’ rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 9-11 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

