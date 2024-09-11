Falcons Predicted to Have Eagles on Upset Alert
The Atlanta Falcons couldn't prevent the Pittsburgh Steelers from upsetting them in their home opener during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. But ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted the Falcons to be the team putting their opponent on upset alert in Week 2.
Graziano picked the Falcons to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week. The Falcons currently sit as 6.5-point underdogs in the game.
"They have to be better than [Week 1], and I think you'll see it against an Eagles secondary that's still putting things together," Graziano wrote. "Plus, we have zero data on how teams perform the week after playing in Brazil. What if the Eagles are still feeling the effects of travel? It's a Hail Mary pick."
While the Eagles won their Week 1 matchup in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Green Bay Packers, they gave up 29 points.
The Eagles also committed three turnovers. The Falcons defense didn't get any takeaways against Justin Fields and the Steelers offense.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler argued the turnovers played a huge role in Atlanta's disappointing Week 1 performance.
"Morris' debut in Atlanta was marred by turnovers, which is usually the separator in a low-scoring, sloppy game," Fowler wrote. "But the Falcons didn't look unprepared."
In many ways, the Falcons were sharp during Week 1. They didn't get called for a penalty until the third quarter (although officials missed at least one obvious foul safety Jessie Bates III committed). The Falcons also outgained the Steelers on a yards per play basis.
It's only Week 2, but a victory against the Eagles would go a long way to settling the angst the Falcons fan base feels as a result of the poor Week 1 performance. The Falcons also have a Sunday Night matchup looming with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.
The last thing the Falcons want is to enter a showdown with Patrick Mahomes already 0-2. The Falcons have to upset the Eagles to prevent that from happening.