Falcons Projected to Add 'Missing' WR Piece Early in 2025 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons have added skilled position players in the top 10 of the NFL Draft each of the past four years. Pro Football & Sports Network's Joe DeLeone sees the Falcons selecting another wide receiver early in 2025, but in the second round rather than the first.
In his latest NFL mock draft released on Feb. 22, DeLeone predicted the Falcons to select Miami Hurricanes wideout Xavier Restrepo at No. 46 overall.
"Xavier Restrepo was a technician as a route runner this year for Miami, constantly getting open for Cam Ward to find him for huge chunk plays. His skillset in the slot is a missing piece for this Falcons receiving unit," wrote DeLeone.
Our staff agrees that adding a receiver on Day 2 of the draft makes a lot of sense for the Falcons. SI on Falcons' Terrance Biggs called wideout a "sneaky Day 2 need" for Atlanta.
DeLeone's analyst suggested Restrepo could give the Falcons something the offense was lacking in 2024 while Biggs argued adding a receiver on Day 2 would be a more proactive move for 2026. Veteran slot receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and tight end Kyle Pitts are set to be free agents next year.
Both takes could be true at the same time. Restrepo has the tools to potentially contribute immediate as a depth receiver. He could also eventually start opposite Drake London.
That is essentially the summary of Restrepo's draft profile at NFL.com. Analyst Lance Zierlein placed the Miami receiver in the "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter' tier.
"Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft," Zierlein wrote. "Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him.
"Subpar length and average measurables could create some hesitation for NFL evaluators but the play and football demeanor feel translatable as a future starting slot."
Restrepo led the ACC with 1,127 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during 2024. Over a five-year career at Miami, he registered 200 receptions for 2,844 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns.
He averaged 16.3 yards per catch in 2024. But in the NFL, Restrepo is likely to be back around his 12.8 yards per reception average from 2023.
The Falcons are returning their top five pass catchers in terms of yards from the 2024 season. London led the group with 100 catches, 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.
Darnell Mooney just missed the 1,000-yard plateau with 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He led the Falcons with a 15.5 yards per catch average.
But the third year in Mooney's contract is not guaranteed, so he could also depart from Atlanta next offseason. Adding a receiver such as Restrepo on Day 2 will help prevent quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from having a nearly completely different receiver room a year from now.