Flu-Ridden Patrick Queen Hugging Lamar Jackson Had NFL Fans Making The Same Joke
The Baltimore Ravens took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 on Saturday night, advancing to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs while handing the black and gold their fifth consecutive loss.
On Monday afternoon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen was playing through a "really bad bout" of the flu during the game, and received four IV bags prior to the contest. Queen finished with 10 tackles on the night.
What Rapoport also did, is relay the above information with a picture of Queen hugging Lamar Jackson. The interaction led NFL fans to all make the same joke about the start quarterback potentially falling ill before next week's Ravens game.
Here's a look:
Jackson, infamous for having a weak immune system, and his Ravens are headed to Buffalo next Sunday to take on the Bills. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST from Highmark Stadium.