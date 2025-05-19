Former Jets GM Joe Douglas Lands New Role With Eagles
Joe Douglas found a new home in the NFL on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles hired him for a senior scouting role, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported.
Douglas worked as the New York Jets' general manager from 2019 until he was fired last November following a 3–8 start to the team's season. It was a big year of change for the Jets as the team also fired coach Robert Saleh earlier in the season. It took Douglas about six months to find a new role in the NFL.
Before Douglas was hired as the Jets GM in 2019, though, he worked with the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel beginning in 2016. Douglas was part of the Eagles organization during their Super Bowl LII win, the franchise's first. Now, he'll rejoin the organization after their Super Bowl LIX win.
Douglas actually has three Super Bowl wins on his résumé. He worked for the Baltimore Ravens as a scout from 2000 to '14, during which the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV and XLVII.