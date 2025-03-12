Former Titans Guard Enters Free Agency After Abruptly Coming Out of Retirement
Saahdiq Charles, a former Washington Commanders guard who was taken in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft, signed with the Tennessee Titans last offseason. In August, after he won the starting right guard job in training camp, he abruptly retired.
Now, Charles is back, and will be available as a free agent after being granted his release by the Titans, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Charles, 25, should give a team a versatile option up front. He entered the NFL as a tackle, but shifted to guard during the 2022 season for the Commanders. He started 18 games across four seasons in Washington.
The Commanders used the No. 108 pick to draft Charles in '20, when he was just a few months removed from starting at left tackle for national champion LSU during the '19 season.
NFL free agency officially opens at noon ET on Wednesday.