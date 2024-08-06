Titans OL Announces Surprise Retirement
A member of the Tennessee Titans is calling it quits before the season begins.
According to sources, Titans right guard Saahdiq Charles has been moved to the reserve-retired list, ending his career at just 25 years old.
Charles went to college at LSU, but faced some issues while he was with the Tigers. In 2018, Charles was suspended for the entire season for violating team rules, but he returned in 2019 as the team's starting left tackle during their National Championship run protecting Joe Burrow's blindside.
Charles was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. However, due to injuries and being a rookie, Charles played in just one game in his first season in the NFL. As his career in Washington went on, Charles began to get more playing time with Ron Rivera's squad.
In his second season, Charles made four starts and 10 appearances. In 2022, he played in 13 games, making three starts. This past season, Charles was part of the starting lineup for good, making 10 starts for the Commanders.
His reps from last season helped him sign a contract with the Titans and allowed him to emerge as the potential starter during training camp. However, he is choosing to move on from the NFL after just four seasons in the league.
Charles was expected to be the team's starting right guard, which was evidenced in the unofficial depth chart released on Monday. However, with his retirement, the Titans will have to look elsewhere. Dillon Radunz was listed as the second string player at right guard.
The Titans, without Charles, will participate in their first preseason game on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Nissan Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!