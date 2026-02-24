How Trent Williams Could Become the Biggest Name in Free Agency This Offseason

The 49ers may soon be in the market for a new blindside tackle for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Tackle Trent Williams—who was traded to San Francisco ahead of the 2020 season for a haul of draft picks—has anchored the left side of the club’s offensive line for the past six years. During that span, he’s earned three first-team All-Pro honors, a second-team selection in 2025, and five Pro Bowl nods. Widely regarded as one of the league’s top linemen over the past decade-plus, Williams has built a Hall of Fame resume after originally being selected with the No. 4 pick by Washington in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Now, as he prepares to enter his 17th NFL season, the 38-year-old could be headed for free agency for the first time in his career—despite currently being under contract with the 49ers.

Here’s how.

How Trent Williams may hit free agency this offseason

Trent Williams could potentially hit free agency this offseason. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Williams is entering the final season of the three-year, $82.7 million contract extension he signed with San Francisco ahead of the 2024 season, and is scheduled to carry a $38.8 million cap hit in ‘26. Hardly a sustainable number for a team looking to re-tool and return to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2020—and this time, win one.

On that note, the 49ers and Williams’ camp have reportedly tried to restructure his deal, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they are struggling to find a solution.

“If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff,” he added. “Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available.”

The 49ers would carry a $34 million dead cap hit if they release Williams. However, if they designate the move as post-June 1, that number would be split across the 2026 and '27 seasons—which, according to Spotrac, would save them $25.5 million this campaign. Williams would immediately become one of the NFL's top free agents this offseason.

