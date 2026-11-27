Even with all the damning information Aaron Rodgers revealed about Mike McCarthy, it was a no-brainer for the Steelers to side with the 63-year-old head coach who allegedly has dozed through meetings.

When you really think about it, it’s not that hard to defend a coach taking catnaps inside the team facility because that can be explained as a dedicated employee putting in the necessary extra hours to get better instead of going home for proper rest.

Corporate America can approve of that. Meanwhile, anyone who has ever been employed by the NFL can’t seem to find a way to defend Rodgers’s decision to publicly air out his dirty laundry from his safe space. There’s no coming back from that, just like Rodgers likely had no plans to return for a third season to Pittsburgh, one of several reasons the Steelers had for not backing the all-time great quarterback in this episode of a falling-out.

If Friday’s game was any indication, the Steelers chose right, given how well the team played under McCarthy during the 27–5 victory over the Broncos. And maybe the many veterans on this roster had some similar sentiments as Rodgers toward McCarthy and weren’t necessarily playing for him after the dramatically-filled week ( DK Metcalf used sign language to express support for Rodgers after his touchdown in the first quarter). But that really doesn’t matter now.

DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was doing… 😂 pic.twitter.com/zyqPLhpAAq — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) November 27, 2026

There was very little chance that longtime leaders such as T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward would allow this team to fold over a dispute involving two figures who hadn’t been in Pittsburgh that long.

This roster was primarily built by Mike Tomlin, who never had a losing season in his 19 years as the Steelers’ head coach. That competitive DNA is still in there less than a year after Tomlin stepped down, and you better believe that many former Steelers probably reached out to the current players to make sure they hadn’t forgotten which franchise they play for. The message was received loud and clear, with Watt pouncing on a fumble in the end zone, Jalen Ramsey sprinting free on a 36-yard pick-six and Metcalf outmuscling his defender for a 22-yard touchdown. They were fast and physical. That was the Steelers’ brand of football.

In a way, Rodgers’s petty actions might have sparked this team that lost itself for a bit. The two-game skid is now over and the Steelers (7–4) remain within striking distance of the Bengals (7–3) in the AFC North. Pittsburgh’s final six games are against Houston, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Carolina, Tennessee and Baltimore for a second time.

Maybe the impressive results on Friday were merely a temporary validation for siding with McCarthy, but assessing whether he’s the right coach to lead this franchise isn’t at the forefront for the team’s decision-makers.

Rodgers should know better than anyone else that ego-filled decision-makers hate being wrong. There was little to no chance of the proud Steelers admitting that they were wrong about McCarthy 10 games into his tenure. Admitting that it was a mistake to bring back Rodgers for a second season was a much smaller ego hit for a franchise that had only three coaches from 1969 to 2025. Yes, these aren’t Chuck Noll’s or Bill Cowher’s Steelers because it’s been a long time since the Steelers were truly in the Super Bowl picture. After all, Pittsburgh has lost seven consecutive playoff games.

But this stagnant squad didn’t have the look of a one-and-done playoff team with a one-and-done coach, as evidenced by how they dominated the Broncos, who entered Friday with a six-game winning streak. Changes were desperately needed to ignite Pittsburgh’s offense and it appears that necessary change was at quarterback.

Backup Mason Rudolph quickly got Metcalf into the flow of the game, and his ability to push the ball downfield helped Pittsburgh create balance with the ground game. That aspect wasn’t there with the soon-to-be 43-year-old Rodgers, who had minimal arm strength and had more focus on the pass rush instead of keeping his eyes downfield. On Friday, Rudolph helped produce three passing plays that went for 22 yards or more, including a 37-yard strike to Roman Wilson. Rudolph went 9-of-15 for 142 yards and one touchdown, with running backs Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren combining for 117 rushing yards. Pittsburgh’s defense produced three takeaways and held Denver to 205 total yards.

Steelers defense forces the fumble and recover for a TD 😤



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/VaOe4H9TGj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2026

Again, it was always the right move for the Steelers to side with McCarthy. Worst-case scenario, Rudolph could have struggled and paved the way for the younger quarterback options—rookie Drew Allar and second-year player Will Howard—to showcase themselves. Pittsburgh doesn’t believe in rebuilds, but that’s not a bad option for a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in a decade.

The Steelers appear to have benefited from the quarterback change. It’s easier to put aside grievances when the wins are coming in. Rodgers grew impatient, perhaps believing time was running out on him getting the perfect ending to his illustrious career.

However, the longtime veterans of the Steelers have been frustrated by the mediocre results for much longer in Pittsburgh. None of them ever felt the need to give the head coach an ultimatum to spur changes.

The Steelers’ decision-makers called out Rodgers’s actions and it seemed everyone benefited, for at least one game, with the legendary quarterback being sent home.