Gene Steratore Gave Perfect Explanation of Bengals’s Costly DPI Penalty vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out yet another narrow win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, though some may argue there was plenty of luck—and perhaps favorable officiating—involved in their victory.
The Chiefs's 26-25 win over the Bengals saw Patrick Mahomes and company get bailed out by a last-minute defensive pass interference call that sparked controversy across social media. On a 4th-and-16 at Kansas City’s 35-yard-line, Mahomes threw a downfield pass to receiver Rashee Rice that was ruled incomplete.
However, Bengals defensive back Daijahn Anthony was whistled for defensive pass interference, thus extending the Chiefs’ fourth quarter drive for an automatic first down and giving Kansas City excellent field position for the eventual game-winning field goal.
Former NFL referee Gene Steratore gave his honest thoughts on why the call was, in fact, the correct one.
“Just early contact, guys,” Steratore said on the CBS broadcast. “Just playing through the back, early contact and [Anthony] doesn’t get his feet set enough to get vertical before he gets through the receiver’s back. You can see him attempting to, but that’s early contact and it is a catchable ball.”
The Chiefs would run out the remaining seconds on the clock and clinch the game on a 51-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, marking their third straight win over the Bengals in the ongoing AFC rivalry.