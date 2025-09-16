SI

Geno Smith Ripped After Having the Worst Fourth Down Failure of NFL Season

Andy Nesbitt

Geno Smith's last play in the Raiders' loss to the Chargers was a really bad one.
Geno Smith had a dreadful performance in the the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chargers on Monday night and nothing summed up his struggles better than his final play of the evening. Because, man, was it bad.

With Las Vegas facing a fourth-and-5 with just over three minutes left in the game, Smith, who had three interceptions on the night, dropped back to pass with the hopes of making something happen. He then scrambled around for a little bit before throwing the ball out of bounds.

Seriously, the veteran quarterback opted not to even give one of his receivers a chance to make a play.

Look at how this played out:

You have to think Tom Brady, who was seen working with the Raiders' coaches during the game, didn't love what he saw on that play.

Fans couldn't believe it, either, and they tore into Smith about it:

The Raiders are now 1-1 on the season and will look to bounce back in Week 3 when they travel to Washington to face the Commanders.

