George Kittle Had Classy Response to Seahawks Celebrating in 49ers Locker Room
The 49ers lost in unfortunate fashion on Saturday night to their NFC North rivals, the Seahawks. Seattle’s 13–3 win in Levi’s Stadium allowed them to capture the division title and lock up the No. 1 NFC seed. It was a celebratory evening for the Seahawks, but not so much for the 49ers.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle was asked how he felt that the team’s rivals were celebrating in their opposing locker room. Kittle was all class in his response, though. He admitted he would be doing the same thing if the 49ers won.
“Cool,” Kittle said immediately. “I would do the same s---. Yeah, I mean what? They won the division. They got the one seed. They won in a rival stadium. Good for them.”
Kittle also talked about how grateful he was the 49ers still get to compete in the playoffs—at least their season didn’t end with Saturday’s loss. While he admitted the loss still sucked, it’s time for the 49ers to shift their focus to their wild-card matchup next week, even if they don’t know who that is against yet.
“We lost to Seattle, our division rival, for the division and one seed. That sucks. It is what it is. I’m disappointed about it, it's horrible. Good news is I get to play football next week,” Kittle said. “... I fully expect our team to come in and attack it. ... It’s horrible, I hate that. I hate losing, I hate losing to the Seahawks. But, hey, we get to play football next week, and whoever it is, no matter what happens, go Cardinals.”
San Francisco will hold on to the No. 5 NFC seed if the Rams lose to the Cardinals on Sunday, setting them up to play either the Buccaneers, Panthers, Eagles or Bears.