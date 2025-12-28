George Kittle Injury: Adam Schefter Had Tough Two-Word Update on TE’s Week 17 Status
George Kittle’s status for Sunday night’s highly anticipated 49ers–Bears showdown is uncertain as he’s dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered last week against the Colts. He wasn’t able to practice leading up to tonight's primetime matchup.
While Kittle’s status isn’t yet determined, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said a source told him it’s “highly unlikely” that Kittle will play Sunday night.
Even though San Francisco already clinched a playoff spot, Kittle’s injury could be concerning moving forward as the 49ers prepare for a postseason run.
Kittle has already missed a few games this season after suffering a hamstring strain in Week 1. Through 10 games this season, the tight end has registered 599 yards and seven touchdowns.
The NFC West title is still up for grabs if the Seahawks lose to the Panthers during the 1 p.m. ET slot on Sunday. A San Francisco win on Sunday night would put all the pressure on the Week 18 matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers to earn the NFC West crown, and possibly the No. 1 seed in the NFC.