Giants Fans Fly Another Sign Over Stadium, This One With Angrier Two-Word Demand
New York Giants fans have seen enough bad football from yet another failed season and now they're continuing to use an airplane to vent their frustrations in hopes that owner John Mara will notice and take action.
Last Sunday fans flew a sign over MetLife Stadium before their team's game against the New Orleans Saints that asked Mara to "please fix the dumpster fire."
Well, before today's home game against the Baltimore Ravens, they flew another sign over MetLife Stadium. This one had a more direct, angry message: "MR MARA ENOUGH - WE WON’T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE."
The Giants have only one more home game left after today and they could have two more losses before that happens, which could lead to an even better sign before their Week 17 matchup vs. the Colts.
This much is clear: Giants fans have had enough and want big changes. And they want them now.