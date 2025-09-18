Giants’ Jaxson Dart Asked Eli Manning for a Very New York Favor Before NFL Season
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has franchise legend Eli Manning's number in his phone for emergencies, advice... and the possibility of landing one of the most elusive reservations in New York City, apparently.
Manning revealed to ESPN's Peter Schrager that he gave Dart his contact info after the draft and urged the rookie to call him if he ever needed advice or guidance, having been in Dart's shoes many years ago. Manning likely assumed Dart would want to pick his brain and ask football-related questions, but when Dart finally gave the two-time Super Bowl champ a ring, it was for a very different—and relatable—reason.
"I told Jaxson, 'If you have any questions about anything, I'm here for you. Football-related or when you're deciding what town you want to live in, or this or that,'" Manning said. "All of a sudden it's training camp, he calls me one day, he's like, 'Hey, you got a minute?' I'm like, 'Yeah, of course.' ... Maybe he's just dealing with [the predicament of playing behind a veteran] or something. He goes, 'Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?'"
Manning responded as any veteran—of the NFL and of NYC—would: "No no no, that's not part of the deal. .... I'm not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and get your reservation."
Real New Yorkers get it.
For a bit of context, 4 Charles Prime Rib is one of the most exclusive and sought-after restaurants in NYC and is ridiculously hard to get reservations for, as Dart likely found out the hard way. The restaurant's intimate dining room only has roughly 10 tables and serves what many claim is the best burger in the city, but to secure a reservation you need to book 21 days out (which is not guaranteed) or walk in and get lucky.
Suffice to say, Manning isn't letting Dart take any shortcuts in his rookie year. Dart remains the Giants' No. 2 option behind veteran Russell Wilson through two losses to start the season—and remains on the prowl for one juicy burger.