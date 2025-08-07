SI

Giants' Malik Nabers Doesn't View Reduced Practice Reps as Cause for Alarm

Nabers is keeping calm and carrying on.

Nabers has been dealing with a lingering toe injury, then also scared Giants fans when he left practice after landing oddly on his shoulder.
Malik Nabers might have taken it somewhat easier than normal in practice this week while he deals with a lingering toe injury and recovers from a shoulder scare, but he's not convinced such limited reps are cause for alarm.

Nabers, who is following a plan put in place by the Giants' coaching staff, said as much after sitting out the final few periods of practice on Wednesday.

"I'm doing fine. The coaches and the training staff have this process they want me to do to be that has me being healthy when we're ready to play," Nabers said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "So I just have to do my job and follow the plan that they put in here. Just part of the plan."

Although he is still dealing with the toe injury, which forced him to sit out spring practices, he believes his game has only improved since his strong, 1,204-yard rookie season.

"I don't think it has been affecting me. I'm still continuing to make plays, still continuing to feel good when I'm out there," Nabers continued. "Some days are better than normal. For now .. I'm feeling great."

As of Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Daboll hadn't said whether Nabers would be playing in the team's preseason opener vs. the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. But the wideout is reportedly "open to whatever the coach decides," in Raanan's words.

Otherwise, the Giants won't begin their regular season until their Week 1 opener vs. the Commanders on Sept. 7.

