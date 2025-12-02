Giants' Younghoe Koo Had Weird Excuse for His Embarrassing Field Goal Fail
The Giants' nightmare of a season hit another new low Monday night as they got blown out by the Patriots, 33-15, to fall to 2-11 on the year.
The Giants have had three different quarterbacks start games this season. They fired their head coach a few weeks ago. And on Monday night they had arguably the funniest failed play of the year that seemed to perfectly sum up how things have gone for them this season.
It's rarely a good thing for a team when its kicker goes viral but that's exactly what happened in the second quarter when Younghoe Koo botched a field goal attempt in the strangest of ways as he kicked the ground well before the ball and then never made contact with it.
Here's how that played out:
Koo later explained what went wrong on that unconventional fail, telling the New York Post:
“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo said. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it. Jamie [Gillan] did a good job of catching it and putting it back but, at that point, it was too late.”
Blaming it on the cold weather was an odd choice by Koo. And the ball seemed to move a little bit but Gillan was able to set it up nicely before Koo's foot dug into the ground well before the ball.
Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart had a priceless reaction to it, which was caught by the ESPN broadcast:
NFL fans had a lot of jokes about Younghoe Koo's failed field goal attempt
Not a great night for Koo and the Giants.
New York has now lost seven straight games. The Giants will look to snap that skid this coming when it plays host to the struggling Commanders.