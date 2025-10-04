4 NY Giants Who Need to Step Up Against New Orleans Saints
The New York Giants are coming off a massive win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, which was rookie Jaxson Dart’s debut as a starting quarterback.
With a brutal schedule upcoming for the Giants, including two battles against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles over a 17-day span, New York badly needs a win this Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans, however, is perhaps even more desperate than the Giants at the moment, which promises to make for a grueling four quarters. The Saints (0-4) are still seeking their first win under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, and a loss at home to the Giants would continue a dismal start to the Moore era.
In short, these two teams will be fighting with everything they have on Sunday, and for the Giants, they’ll need some players to step up who haven’t been in top form yet in 2025.
Safety Tyler Nubin
Nubin is expected to play on Sunday despite being questionable with a groin issue. However, his play has regressed significantly from that of his rookie season so far.
Nubin, per PFF, has already recorded eight missed tackles in four games–two less than he had the year prior in 14 games.
Nubin has also seen a slight spike in terms of pass targets against him that have been completed. Last year, he allowed 73.1% of those targets to be completed; this year, the rate has increased to 75%. And whereas last season he only gave up 78 yards after the catch, this year he has already given up 67 yards after the catch.
Inside Linebacker Darius Muasau
From a stats perspective, Muasau has been better so far since stepping into a starting role for the injured Micah McFadden. However, Musasau’s game has lacked in the physicality department.
The second-year linebacker has struggled to get off blocks, particularly against the run, and that’s been one of the biggest reasons why the Giants' run defense continues to struggle.
For proof, just look at the 54-yard touchdown run by Chargers running back Omarion Hampton last week. On the play, Muasau gets locked up against a blocker while Hampton darts right past him.
With the Giants set to face Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller of the Saints, Muasau and the rest of his teammates, for that matter, on run defense duty, need to be more physical and get off their blocks to stop these big play runs from happening every week.
Tight Ends Theo Johnson/Daniel Bellinger
With receiver Malik Nabers, who, before his season-ending ACL injury, was targeted four times in the red zone (three times in the high red area), the Giants need someone to step up inside the red zone.
How bad has the red zone been for the Giants? Their 26.7% conversion rate ranks last in the league and is significantly below the league average of 58.27%.
That someone to be on the receiving end of the red zone passing attempts could very well be the team’s two big tight ends, Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger, both of whom havn't been called upon very often inside the red zone.
While not productive in terms of scoring this year–to be fair no one from the Giants was very productive in scoring on passing plays in the red zone, a factor due in part to the slow developing plays called in that area–it might just be high time for the Giants to go back to the tight ends down in that area when they want to pass the ball.
But for that to become a regular occurrence, both tight ends need to be productive in the red zone. Johnson, for his career, has caught two of five red zone passes for four yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded just one first down and has one drop.
Bellinger, who has been in the league twice as long as Johnson, has been a little better. Bellinger has caught six of seven pass targets in the red zone for 61 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s also recorded four first downs in the high red zone area and has not registered a dropped pass in that area.
Final Thoughts
The Giants have a very winnable game against the Saints, a game that, if New York wins, puts them at 2-3 and suddenly offers a slightly brighter outlook for the season ahead. It will take every man called upon to deliver the “W,” but with a little extra from these players, the Giants can put themselves in a better position to be competitive.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.