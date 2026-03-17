The New York Giants ’ 2026 opponents have been actively reshaping their rosters during the first week of free agency.

With more moves expected league-wide, let's take an early look at a power ranking of all of the Giants' 2026 opponents after the first week of free agency.

14. Arizona Cardinals

Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals added offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and running back Tyler Allgeier, which may strengthen their offense, but the team remains several pieces away from being competitive in the playoff race.

That starts with what they intend to do long-term at quarterback after giving up on Kyler Murray. Arizona currently projects Jacoby Brissett as its starter and Gardner Minshew as the backup.

Arizona may be the easiest team on the Giants' 2026 schedule.

13. Cleveland Browns

A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmets | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Browns have strengthened their offensive line, adding Zion Johnson from the Chargers and Elgton Jenkins from the Packers. Beyond that, their offseason moves have been limited.

The storyline of John Harbaugh of the Giants butting heads with Todd Monken, Harbaugh’s former offensive coordinator from their time together in Baltimore, makes for a more interesting storyline, as does the prospect of the Giants facing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whom they passed on in last year’s draft.

12. Washington Commanders

A general view of a Washington Commanders helmet | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Commanders have been active this offseason, highlighted by acquiring former first-round pick Odafe Oweh from the Chargers.

The team also added tight end Chig Okonkwo from the Tennessee Titans, linebacker Leo Chenal from the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive lineman Tim Settle from the Houston Texans.

The Commanders could be retooling for another big run in 2026, but they still have a long way to go, starting with how they perform under new offensive coordinator David Blough and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

11. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans helmet | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans, also called the “Tennessee Giants” due to their spending on former Giants players like receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, and center Austin Schlottmann, entered free agency with the most cap space, positioning them to overhaul their roster and potentially accelerate their rebuild.

Besides bringing in those former Giants, three of whom will help offensive coordinator Brian Daboll implement his system, Tennessee added defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and cornerback Alontae Taylor in an effort to beef up its roster.

10. New Orleans Saints

A New Orleans Saints helmet | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Saints made waves in free agency by picking up Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. They also brought in offensive lineman David Edwards from the Bills and linebacker Kaden Elliss from the Falcons.

The Saints could be a dark horse candidate to return to the playoffs in 2026, assuming that quarterback Tyler Shough’s flashes of brilliance last year weren’t a mirage.

9. Indianapolis Colts

An Indianapolis Colts helmet | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Colts' biggest move was signing former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to a two-year deal to keep him under center. They also re-signed wide receiver Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million contract.

With Pierce and Jones occupying most of the cap space, the Colts' free agency activity has been limited. Still, the team remains a threat following a strong start with Jones playing at his best.

Now, the challenge is for Jones, returning from a torn Achilles, to sustain his pre-injury performance—something that eluded him with the Giants.

8. Dallas Cowboys

A Dallas Cowboys helmet | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys’ marquee move in an otherwise quiet offseason was landing defensive back Jalen Thompson from the Cardinals on a three-year, $33 million deal. They also applied the franchise tag to wide receiver George Pickens.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars helmet | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jaguars want to return to the playoffs this season, but that goal is tougher after key departures: linebacker Devin Lloyd to the Panthers, running back Travis Etienne to the Saints, and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Giants .

Jacksonville’s only notable addition is former Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez. The team seems focused on securing compensatory picks.

The Jaguars also finally woke up to the realization that Travis Hunter, who came out of Colorado as a two-way star, would be better served focusing on one side of the ball: cornerback moving forward. That potentially leaves a dent in their receiver corps.

6. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions helmet | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions are upgrading their offensive line, signing top free agent center Cade Mays from the Panthers.

The Lions have also made some small moves, such as running back Isiah Pacheco, tight end Tyler Conlin, cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Christian Izien, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

That said, Detroit still has a solid core that they’ll be leaning on to make some noise in 2026 after an off-year this past season.

5. Houston Texans

A Houston Texans helmet | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans have addressed weaknesses along the offensive line by signing Braden Smith from the Indianapolis Colts, which should improve pass protection and run blocking.

They also signed safety Reed Blankenship from the Eagles and defensive lineman Logan Hall from the Buccaneers to reinforce their top-ranked defense.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles helmet | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Falcons pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie joining the roster, the Eagles are favored once again in the NFC East.

Despite losing Jalen Phillips, Nakobe Dean, and the aforementioned Blankenship, the team expects to be among the best in the NFC this season and is the defending NFC East champions.

3. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers helmets | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

To kick off free agency, the 49ers made a statement by signing Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal.

Their most underrated move, however, might be defensive end Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys to help reinforce their otherwise strong defense and to fill a glaring hole on that unit.

The 49ers hope these moves will provide the missing pieces as they pursue another playoff run.

2. Seattle Seahawks

A Seattle Seahawks helmet | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, making them an incredibly difficult matchup right out of the gate. However, they have lost running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive back Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears.

Seattle re-signed running back George Holani and safety Ty Okada, securing depth and continuity at those positions even with losses at running back and defensive back.

Otherwise, Seattle has added safety Rodney Thomas II and running back Emmanuel Wilson.

Seattle has put more focus on keeping its own; despite losing Walker and Bryant, it retained receiver Rashid Shaheed, tackle Josh Jones, and cornerback Josh Jobe.

1. Los Angeles Rams

A Los Angeles Rams helmet | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams made headlines this offseason by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson from the Chiefs. They further bolstered the roster with linebacker Grant Stuard and long snapper Joe Cardona from the Patriots.

Los Angeles appears to be locked and loaded to make another deep run into the postseason.