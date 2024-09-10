Giants Country

Giants Listed as 2.5 Underdogs for Week 2 Game at Washington

Not even the New York Giants strong history against the Commanders has the oddsmakers convinced of a win.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) is unable to catch a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) is unable to catch a pass as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thanks to their embarrassing 28-6 loss at home against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants, a team that has traditionally had success against the Washington Commanders, open as a 2.5-point underdog ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game, per SI Betting. 

The over/under is listed as 43.5, a seemingly high number considering hte two teams scored a total of 26 points in Week 1.

Since 2019, quarterback Daniel Jones’s first NFL season, the Giants have gone 7-2-1 against Washington, against whom they currently have a three-game winning streak. Of those three games, two of them the Giants won by two or more scores.

And since 202, the Giants are 37-32-1 against the spread (53.6 percent). But the Giants rank last in the league as far as the over/under with a 22-45-3 mark (32.8 prcent) over that same period.

Washington is coming off a 37-20 road game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Betting