Giants Listed as 2.5 Underdogs for Week 2 Game at Washington
Thanks to their embarrassing 28-6 loss at home against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Giants, a team that has traditionally had success against the Washington Commanders, open as a 2.5-point underdog ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game, per SI Betting.
The over/under is listed as 43.5, a seemingly high number considering hte two teams scored a total of 26 points in Week 1.
Since 2019, quarterback Daniel Jones’s first NFL season, the Giants have gone 7-2-1 against Washington, against whom they currently have a three-game winning streak. Of those three games, two of them the Giants won by two or more scores.
And since 202, the Giants are 37-32-1 against the spread (53.6 percent). But the Giants rank last in the league as far as the over/under with a 22-45-3 mark (32.8 prcent) over that same period.
Washington is coming off a 37-20 road game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
